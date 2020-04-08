Hop online to check these Easter toys and fun foods

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some of her favorite ideas for celebrating Easter.

Make a delicious garden frittata for your family’s Easter brunch with Eggland’s Best eggs. Enter the “America’s Best Family Recipe” contest for a chance to win $10,000 and other great prizes!

Have fun with your Easter desserts with Duncan Hines & Peeps inspired recipes.

Help the Easter Bunny surprise the kids with a DIY Easter basket with the Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Peculiar Pets Palace and Color Wonder Activity Pads.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Sponsored by LS Media.