Horsing around at The Big E barns, midway, and the Better Living Center

(Mass Appeal) – The sounds of heavy hoof beats will fill The Big E’s Coliseum today. It’s the start of their draft horse show. We talk with a top competitor to see what it takes to get a 2,000 pound horse groomed for competition and harnessed to a cart.

Danny and Alanna take us on a fun twirl around The Big E’s midway games and rides.

We explore The Better Living Center building. It’s filled with items to make your life easier, but there are also some fun services to try. We check out hydro massage and virtual reality.

You can help local veterans and enter to win a brand new Indian Motorcycle at The Better Living Center for just $20. Ticket sales will benefit the Holyoke Soldier’s Home.

Plus, speaking of good causes, you can enjoy some fair food to benefit The Lions Club. The Agawam club offers some enticing meals in a bread cone and a family meal to feed the whole crew. West Springfield’s club shows us their ever-popular Flatliner Burger as well as this year’s new edition, the S’mores Burger.

Tomorrow, we’ll wrap up our live shows from The Big E. We crank up the cuteness with lots of baby animals in the Farm-A-Rama building. We’ll also meet a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer and a group of Chicopee students who will perform with a concert headliner at the fair this weekend!