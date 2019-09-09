Hospice 5K Meadows Run in Northampton

(Mass Appeal) – The 7th Annual Hospice 5K Meadows Run will help support the good work done by Cooley Dickinson’s VNA and Hospice programs. Here to tell us more about the race are Susan Drzewianowski and Trina Weiswasser.

The 5K run and 2 mile walk is happening on Saturday, September 28th at the Three County Fairgrounds, 54 Fair Street, Northampton. Registration is at 8 AM and the event starts at 9 AM.

For more information, visit https://www.cooleydickinson.org/events/7th-annual-hospice-meadows-run/