Hot cocoa cookies with cacao powder

(Mass Appeal) – Ashley Tresoline from Bella Foodie brings us a cookie recipe that incorporates rich cacao with a pinch of salt for contrast.

Hot Cocoa Cookies with Cacao

Ingredients:

3 large eggs

3 cups powdered sugar

1¼ cups cacao powder

3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon fine sea salt

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup dark chocolate chips

Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, lightly whisk the eggs. Whisk together the powdered sugar, cacao powder, cinnamon, and salt. Add to the eggs, whisking until the mixture forms a smooth batter, about 1 minute. Add the vanilla and chocolate chunks and mix until fully incorporated; switch to a rubber spatula if necessary. The batter will be very thick and sticky. Use a 2-tablespoon scoop to portion or spoon the batter onto the prepared baking sheets-stagger the cookies, leaving about 1 inch between them. Sprinkle a little sea salt on each cookie. Bake the cookies, rotating the sheet at the halfway mark, until set around the edges and cracked on top, 10 to 12 minutes. The cookies may look slightly soft in the center. Cool the cookies completely on the pans. The cookies can be stored airtight for up to 1 week.