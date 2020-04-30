How 2020 grads can get ahead by developing a personal brand

(Mass Appeal) – Graduating students can put this time at home to good use by developing their own personal brand. Meghan Rothschild, president of Chikmedia and professor at Springfield College, joined us to discuss how graduates can better market themselves to get a leg up for the job hunt.

First, stated Rothschild, spruce up that resume- and if your GPA is great, think about putting that on there as well. Next, consider your unique points – from sales perspective. What makes you a better choice above other candidates?

Finally, make sure your digital footprint is professional, line up any Linkedin endorsements and letters of recommendation and then start networking!