(Mass Appeal) – Social distancing and the ban on large gatherings has caused significant changes to worship services in our area. Friar Joseph Bayne, OFC Conv. shares his insight on how the faithful have been adapting to the changes.

Even if you cannot attend mass in person, you can watch Chalice of Salvation live on 22News at 10AM on Sunday mornings. There will also be a special mass for Holy Thursday on April 9th and Good Friday on April 10th, both at 11AM on 22News.