How COVID-19 is impacting people with hearing loss

(Mass Appeal) – May is Better Hearing and Speech month and Dr. Jennifer Sowards, of Florence Hearing Health Care, joined us to discuss the unique challenges faced by people with hearing loss during the pandemic.

Dr. Sowards noted that the required practices people are taking to stay safe from virus makes things very difficult for people with hearing loss. The masks prevent lip reading, the distancing makes it harder to hear, and the limit of visitors in the hospitals make it almost impossible for interpreters to accompany those with hearing loss to visits.

In order to help those who have hearing loss during this time, Dr. Sowards suggests speaking clearly and slowly. She also showed us a special face mask you can get that has a plastic panel for your mouth, which allows for lip reading.