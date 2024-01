(Mass Appeal) – We did this last year and had so much fun, along with great viewer feedback, we thought we’d try it again this year. It’s time for strange food combinations!

Chocolate-Covered Bacon

Ice Cream and Soy Sauce

Pickles and Ice Cream

Pickles and Peanut Butter

Hot Sauce on Popcorn

Cream Cheese and Hot Cheetos

Ones we didn’t get to:

Doritos and Cottage Cheese

Marshmallows on Pizza

Ketchup on Macaroni and Cheese