How does the virus impact fertility treatments and family-building plans

(Mass Appeal) – Many families are wondering what to do if they are in the midst of planning a family and undergoing IVF treatments. Dr. Spencer Richlin, Surgical Director and Partner at Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut, joined us to discuss fertility concerns in light of the coronavirus.

Dr. Richlin mentioned that currently it does not appear that an infected mother will pass the virus along to the child she is carrying. However RMA is working with patients on a one-to-one basis, evaluating everyone’s health before proceeding with IVF and determining if now is the right time.

Dr. Richlin added that tele-medicine practices have been working to keep patients well-informed, supported and limits exposure.