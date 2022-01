BOSTON (SHNS) - Any Massachusetts resident who owns stock in a company based elsewhere, like Michigan-based Ford Motor Company, could get a tax bill from every state in which Ford does business if the Supreme Judicial Court upholds the commissioner of revenue's decision, an attorney warned the justices Wednesday as they wrestled with a complicated and closely-watched case.

At the crux of VAS Holdings & Investments (VASHI) LLC v. Commissioner of Revenue is whether Massachusetts was right to tax VASHI on the roughly $37 million capital gain realized when it, an Illinois- then Florida-based S corporation, sold its interest in Massachusetts-based Cloud5 LLC. As commissioner of the Department of Revenue in 2016, current Baker administration budget chief Michael Heffernan determined that 100 percent of the capital gain earned by VASHI was taxable by Massachusetts and in 2017 rejected the company's appeals for an abatement, the company said. In 2019, the Appellate Tax Board upheld the assessment on VASHI and the company subsequently requested and was granted direct appellate review by the SJC.