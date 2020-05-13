1  of  2
How event planners have had to shift gears helping clients during the pandemic

(Mass Appeal) – One industry that has had to make a major shift since the pandemic began is the event planning business. Regina Burns, founder of Rise Event Production, joins us to talk about what she’s had to learn in making that shift.

Burns said that she’s learned a lot of new technology in order to make events virtual. In many ways virtual events add value because a larger, online audience can participate.

Burns also said it been a chance for her to work closely and creatively with her clients, re-imagining events.

