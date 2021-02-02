How has remote learning impacted Massachusetts students?

(Mass Appeal) – A new study released today looks at how COVID-19 and remote learning has affected students in our state. Kate Dobbin from the Barr Foundation joins us with some of the results.

Gallup surveyed 1,000 students aged 14 to 18 in Massachusetts high schools from November 18 to December 9, 2020.

Students who can attend school in-person full-time are more likely to report positive learning experiences across a range of indicators. Forty-one percent of students learning full-time in-person strongly agree that they learn a lot every day. This figure falls to 18% among those in hybrid arrangements and 16% among students learning remotely full-time. Remote students are also less likely to strongly agree that they feel motivated to learn, excited about what they’re learning, and their schoolwork is preparing them to succeed.

Overall, 39% of Massachusetts students are learning full-time from home, while 55% are in hybrid in-school/at-home learning arrangements and 6% are learning in-person full-time. Students from lower-income households in the state are more likely to be learning remotely full-time than those in middle-income or upper-income households.

Many distance-learning students feel they are struggling to keep up: 36% of students learning remotely full-time and 31% of those in hybrid learning arrangements say they are “falling behind” in their learning this year. That figure drops to 8% for those learning in-person full-time. Many also feel like they are not prepared for their futures after high school: 46% of 11th and 12th graders learning remotely say they need more help from their schools to prepare; 23% in hybrid situations feel the same way; and 7% of those learning in-person.