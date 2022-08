(Mass Appeal) – Today, the average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is roughly 5.5% which is about 2 points higher than this past January but only about 1 point higher than what it was four years ago in July 2018. But interest rates impact more than just the housing market. Mark Teed, Senior Vice President of Investments at Teed Capital Management of Raymond James is here to walk us through them and how they affect our everyday.