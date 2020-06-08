How local farms are adapting to the COVID-19 crisis

(Mass Appeal) – Virtually every business has been touched by the pandemic – even your local farm. Many have had to make changes to the way they handle picking up shares and pick-your-own flowers, fruit, and vegetables. Connie Adams, of the Yellowstone House Farm, joined us with the details.

Adams said her farm changed their schedule to allow for personal distancing and even planted some pick-your-own items further apart. Hand washing stations were also installed at various points in the farm.

Adams also mentioned they developed a way to give shares to people who aren’t feeling well and that reusable shopping bags are not to be brought to the farm. The farm will be packing things in brown paper bags.