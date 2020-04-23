How medicine developed in the Pioneer Valley centuries ago

(Mass Appeal) – Although a COVID-19 vaccine has not been developed yet, it’s a relief to know that if we are sick, we have the conveniences of modern medicine at our disposal. Ray Radigan, curator of the Memorial Hall Museum, joins us today for a look back at what medicine used to be like and how it was developed, right here in the Pioneer Valley.

According to Radigan, many natural ingredients such as Witch Hazel, were commonly found in medicine. However medicine was not regulated in its early years and could often have harmful effects – Mrs. Winslow’s Soothing Syrup is an example of this.

The FDA, or Food and Drug Administration developed in 1906 to provide oversight of food and drug safety.