BOSTON (WWLP) - The Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, in partnership with the state, has awarded four grants totaling $700,722 from the ‘Pathways to Scale’ program, an effort from the Commonwealth to boost tech and innovation companies emerging from the startup phase and poised for growth.

The four grants will help build or expand mentorship programs statewide that support ‘scaling companies’ and aim to increase the survival rate of innovative, high-growth companies across Massachusetts.