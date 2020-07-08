How museums are preserving and documenting the pandemic

(Mass Appeal) – It’s something we don’t usually think about; how displays in museums get there, and how artifacts are chosen. But, the Covid-19 pandemic has changed the world and will have long-lasting impacts. Ray Radigan is the Curator of Memorial Hall Museum, and he joins us with insight into the ways museums will be collecting objects to represent Covid-19.

Memorial Hall Museum reopens on July 18th. You can visit the museum at 8 Memorial Street in Palmer. For more information, or if you have a Covid-related item you feel is an important representation of this time period, visit their website at www.Deerfield-MA.org or call (413) 774-4466.