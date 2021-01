(Mass Appeal) – Oscar Wilde once wrote, “The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention”. That’s an apt description of how the ‘Granby To Go’ Food Pantry came about.

What started as a small closet space has now grown into a full-fledged program that brings community volunteers together to help dozens and dozens of families. Joining us to explain is Judy Delong, pantry supervisor with the Granby To Go Food Pantry.