(Mass Appeal) – Rays of Hope was founded to support breast cancer patients throughout their cancer journey and into survivorship. This year marks their 30th anniversary. To help celebrate this milestone we’re speaking with members of the organization, community partners, and cancer survivors to honor the impact Rays of Hope has had and continues to have on our community. Jackie Rodriguez, breast cancer survivor and former chair, and Al Rodriguez, also a former chair of Rays of Hope, share more.
How Rays of Hope provides support through breast cancer journey
by: Kayla Hevey
Posted:
Updated: