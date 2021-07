BOSTON (WWLP) - The Baker-Polito administration announced Thursday that 40 cities and towns in the Commonwealth will receive a total of $345,337.95 in grant funding.

This funding will be allotted for new equipment, technology, training and planning for first responders. The grants were paid from the Commonwealth Security Trust Fund (CSTF) grant program and distributed by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research (OGR). The funds for this grant program were raised through the sale of "United We Stand" license plates and interest earnings.