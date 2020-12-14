How the Invincible Project is able to bring cheer through Toys for Tots

(Mass Appeal) – Holidays are magical – but can also be stressful when you are struggling to put gifts under the tree. Victoria Mancheno, founder of the Invincible Project, joined us to share her experience with Toys for Tots.

Mancheno’s experience as a foster child helped motivate her to start the Invincible Project, which helps underserved youths with everything from mental health services to career skill development.

Mancheno has been working with Toys for Tots for several years and appreciates the joy it brings to local families.