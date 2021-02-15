(Mass Appeal) – The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many people from seeking timely care for cardiac issues. Dr. Ali Haider, a cardiologist at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, joined us to talk about how the pandemic has affected heart health.

According to Haider, the number of cardiac arrests at home went up during the pandemic, so it’s crucial to pay attetion to your symptoms and get timely care.

Cooley Dickinson Hospital is located at 30 Locust St. in Northampton. You can call them at 413-582-2000 or find information online at CooleyDickinson.org.

