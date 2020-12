(Mass Appeal) – Toys for tots seeks to ensure all children can celebrate the holidays with a new gift. The Springfield YMCA is one local organization that understands first-hand just how important these donations are. The YMCA’s Kim Lavallee joined us with more.

According to Lavallee, the Greater Springfield YMCA is able to help hundreds of families by teaming up with Toys for Tots and she noted the even greater need for toys this year.