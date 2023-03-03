(MASS APPEAL) – Next Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7th and 8th, Kayla and I will be broadcasting Mass Appeal live from this year’s Baystate Children’s Hospital radio-thon at the Basketball Hall of Fame. This is such an important annual fundraising event for the Children’s Hospital that we wanted to get to you a little early so that you can plan accordingly to help out. Dr. Charlotte Boney, Chair of Pediatrics at Baystate Children’s Hospital, is with me now to talk about the importance of this fundraiser.

94.7 WMAS Radiothon to support Baystate Children’s Hospital

The public is encouraged to call, text, or go online to donate. You can call 413-794-1111 to make your contribution on March 7th and 8th between 6am to 6pm. You can also text WMASKIDS to 36413, or you can go to wmaskids.com at anytime.