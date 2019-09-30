How to create an emergency plan that includes your pet

(Mass Appeal) – As New Englanders, it’s important to be prepared for weather emergencies and create a plan that includes our pets. In honor of Emergency Preparedness Month, we asked Barbara Nichols from the Barking Basement about how to handle our furry friends in a weather emergency.

First, Nichols suggests filling an emergency bag for your pet that you can quickly grab if you need to leave in a hurry. Fill that bag with any medication, food and other pet essentials.

Nichols also suggests bringing copies of your pet’s vaccination records with you, as some shelters require proof before they let you enter. Also team up with a neighbor who can help your pet if you are not home and get a hard copy printed of a photo of you and your pet in case you get separated. A hard copy is important because electricity to download or print a photo may not be working.