Using your favorite cake recipe, you can replicate the look of a crystal geode using rock candy and edible gold leaf! Here to tell us how is Caitlin Tylek, owner of CupCaits in Holyoke!

Geode Cake



INGREDIENTS:

Cake of your choosing, frosting (vanilla preferred), edible gold paper, rock candy (color of your choice)



DIRECTIONS:

Stack cake and frosting, cut a large area out of cake that you want to fill with rock candy. Lightly coat with frosting, fill with candy. Gold paper lines outside of cake.