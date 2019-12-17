How to decorate Christmas tree cookies

Nicole Moran, owner of the Ginger Baker, taught us how to decorate Christmas sugar cookies with royal frosting.
Cookies:
Ingredients:
1 cup butter
1 cup sugar
1 egg
2 tsp vanilla
1/2 tsp salt
3 cups flour
1.5 tsp baking powder
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350.
Cream butter and sugar until fluffy, scrape down sides of bowl.
- Add egg, vanilla, salt. Mix until combined. Scrape down sides of bowl. Add flour and baking powder.
- Mix until dough pulls away from the sides of the bowl.
- Roll out dough and chill in fridge for 15 minutes, cut out shapes and bake at 350 for 10-13 minutes.
Icing:
Ingredients:
- Classic royal icing:
- 3 TBSP meringue powder
- 1/2 cup warm water
- 2lbs powdered sugar
- 2tsp clear vanilla
Directions:
- Add meringue powder, water, and vanilla to bowl and whisk until foamy.
- Add powdered sugar.
- Mix on low until incorporated.
- Turn up to high for about 5 minutes or until icing forms stiff peaks, add color and thin out to desired consistencies.