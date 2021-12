BOSTON (USDOJ) - Quincy man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to state prison for trafficking numerous women for sex at a residential brothel in Allston, Attorney General Maura Healey announced.

Three days into his trial,Geekin Ng, 63, of Quincy, pleaded guilty last week to one count each of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, Deriving Support from Prostitution, Maintaining a House of Prostitution, Keeping a House of Ill Fame, and Money Laundering. Following the plea, Judge Michael Doolin sentenced Ng to five to five years and a day in state prison.