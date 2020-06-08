How to have conversations about race and beliefs with your children

(Mass Appeal) – Understanding how to have difficult conversations with our children around race, politics and justice is important. Children are exposed to the media and may not understand the messages they’re receiving. It’s also a perfect time to teach them to stand up for others. Here with advice is Clinical Psychologist Dr. Sharon Saline from DrSharonSaline.com.
- Discuss your beliefs as a family
- Outline safe and appropriate guidelines for expressing your views and supporting others
- Encourage accountability and collaboration