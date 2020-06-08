1  of  2
Watch Live
Mourners gather for public viewing of George Floyd’s casket in Houston 7PM: Massachusetts U.S. Senate Democratic Debate

How to have conversations about race and beliefs with your children

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Understanding how to have difficult conversations with our children around race, politics and justice is important. Children are exposed to the media and may not understand the messages they’re receiving. It’s also a perfect time to teach them to stand up for others. Here with advice is Clinical Psychologist Dr. Sharon Saline from DrSharonSaline.com.

  1. Discuss your beliefs as a family
  2. Outline safe and appropriate guidelines for expressing your views and supporting others
  3. Encourage accountability and collaboration

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today