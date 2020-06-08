How to have conversations about race and beliefs with your children

(Mass Appeal) - Finances are a huge part of getting a divorce. Whether it's taking stock of what's yours or finding creative ways to add to your income, money is undoubtedly important. Gabrielle Hartley, attorney and author of "Better Apart: The Radically Positive Way to Separate," joined us with useful advice.

According to Hartley, there are many ways to maintain financial wellness through your divorce. Take stock of what you have - you may be able to sell items for extra cash, and there are several online sites that can help you do so.