1  of  2
Breaking News
FBI identifies Mount Carmel Society as meeting place for gangs; Springfield mayor calls for license review Enfield woman in hospital after husband allegedly tried to kill her
Watch Live
TOYS FOR TOTS: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby

How to know if you have a good partner, with Dr. Rob Robinson

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Dr. Rob Robinson, Clinical Director of Family Care Counseling Associates, gave us his “Seven Ways to Know If You Have a Good Partner.”

The topics discussed in this segment:

1. They don’t criticize you.

2. They share their fondness and admiration for you often

3. They understand the balance between giving and taking in the relationship

4. They are tuned in and respond to a high percentage of your bids

5. They listen to you, accept your influence, and take ownership for their part of the relationship

6. They know your dreams and ambitions and play a part in making them come true

7. They act and feel like your best friend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots