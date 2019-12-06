How to know if you have a good partner, with Dr. Rob Robinson

(Mass Appeal) – Dr. Rob Robinson, Clinical Director of Family Care Counseling Associates, gave us his “Seven Ways to Know If You Have a Good Partner.”

The topics discussed in this segment:

1. They don’t criticize you.

2. They share their fondness and admiration for you often

3. They understand the balance between giving and taking in the relationship

4. They are tuned in and respond to a high percentage of your bids

5. They listen to you, accept your influence, and take ownership for their part of the relationship

6. They know your dreams and ambitions and play a part in making them come true

7. They act and feel like your best friend.