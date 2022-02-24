(Mass Appeal) – With grocery prices on the rise, we love ideas for hearty and delicious meals that are also wallet-friendly. Molly Parr, columnist and creator of the blog cheap beets, is here to show us how to make a sandwich that is low in cost and big on flavor – the beet Rueben sandwich!

Makes 2 sandwiches

Ingredients

For the Russian dressing:

One quarter cup mayonnaise

One quarter cup ketchup

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish (optional)

One tablespoon chopped pickles or relish (optional)

For the sandwiches:

1 roasted beet, peeled and sliced into one-eighth inch thick circles

4 slices rye bread (seeded, seedless, or marble)

4 slices of Swiss cheese

Two-third cups sauerkraut, drained

At least two tablespoons of unsalted butter

Mayonnaise

Directions

Make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the dressing

Make the sandwiches: Take two slices of bread and lay them, facing each other, on a cutting board. Using a butter knife, spread a thin layer of mayo on both pieces of bread that are facing up. The mayo will help brown the sandwich in the pan. This is a crucial, but messy step worth doing.

Flip the pieces of bread over, and start to build your sandwich. Spread 1 tablespoon of the dressing on each inside of the bread. Build the sandwich by layering a piece of cheese, half the beets, half the sauerkraut, and the second piece of cheese, Lay your second piece of bread on top.

Repeat again with the last two slices of bread and the remaining sandwich ingredients.

In a skillet over medium heat, melt the tablespoon of butter until bubbling slightly. Griddle the sandwich until golden and brown on each side. This should take about 6 minutes per side for ultimate gooeyness. You may need a second pat of butter when you flip your sandwich. Be careful while flipping the sandwich. There’s a lot in there!

Using a spatula, remove the sandwich from the pan. Cut in half and serve.