How to make a delicious pizza with beet hummus, goat cheese, and arugula

(Mass Appeal) – As you have heard… we are celebrating national pizza week here on Mass Appeal and the lovely Ashely Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is here to show how to make a delicious pizza with beet hummus, goat cheese, and arugula!

Ingredients:
2 tsp. olive oil
1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cubed
½ cup flour
¼ cup grated parmesan cheese
¼ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. garlic powder or onion powder
1 egg

Directions:
Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Add the sweet potato cubes to a food processor fitted with a blade attachment. Pulse until coarsely ground, similar to the texture of course sea salt. Add the ground sweet potato, flour, parmesan cheese, salt and onion/garlic powder, and egg to the bowl. Stir well to combine. Transfer the sweet potato mixture to the prepared baking sheet and form into a 12-inch circle about ¼ inch thick. Brush with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil. Bake 10-15 minutes, then remove from the oven and add desired toppings. Bake another 10-12 minutes until browned around the edges.
starting with the crust

