How to make a fresh pot of butternut squash soup

Teri Skinner, from The Nosh and TLS Foods, taught us how to make a warm butternut squash soup.

Ingredients:



1-2 Tablespoons of Olive oil

1 small onion sliced

1 green apple peeled and sliced

2 lbs Butternut Squash

1 tsp kosher salt

10 cracks of pepper

1/2 tsp thyme

1/2 tsp cinnamon

2 Quarts veggie stock

1-2 cups of canned coconut milk

Directions: