How to make a fresh pot of butternut squash soup

Teri Skinner, from The Nosh and TLS Foods, taught us how to make a warm butternut squash soup.
Ingredients:
1-2 Tablespoons of Olive oil
1 small onion sliced
1 green apple peeled and sliced
2 lbs Butternut Squash
1 tsp kosher salt
10 cracks of pepper
1/2 tsp thyme
1/2 tsp cinnamon
2 Quarts veggie stock
1-2 cups of canned coconut milk
Directions:
- In a soup kettle on media heat:
- Add olive oil, drop in onions, and apples. Add salt, thyme & pepper. Sauté till soft and slightly caramelized.
- Add cinnamon, cook an additional minute.
- Add butternut, sauté for 5 minutes, add 2 quarts vegetable stock, and maple syrup.
- Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer until butternut is soft.
- Puree with an immersion blender or in a blender.
- Return to heat and add coconut milk till smooth and creamy.