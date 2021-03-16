How to make a proper Irish coffee

(Mass Appeal) – Are you looking for the perfect beverage to follow your big corned beef and cabbage meal? Our next lovely guest has just the thing for you. Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, shows us how to make a proper warm and delicious Irish coffee!

Irish Coffee

1/4 cup good quality Irish whiskey (Jameson’s works well.)

8 teaspoons sugar

1 1/3 cups or more brewed hot coffee, preferably strong, dark French roast

1/2 cup heavy or whipping cream, whipped softly