How to make a proper Irish coffee

(Mass Appeal) – Are you looking for the perfect beverage to follow your big corned beef and cabbage meal? Our next lovely guest has just the thing for you. Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author and chef, shows us how to make a proper warm and delicious Irish coffee!
Irish Coffee
1/4 cup good quality Irish whiskey (Jameson’s works well.)
8 teaspoons sugar
1 1/3 cups or more brewed hot coffee, preferably strong, dark French roast
1/2 cup heavy or whipping cream, whipped softly
- Place 1 tablespoon of whiskey and 2 teaspoons of sugar in each of four 8-ounce glasses or cups. Stir with a spoon until sugar dissolves. Pour enough hot coffee into each glass or cup to fill it about 3/4 full.
- Hold a tablespoon (with the back of the spoon facing you) over the coffee in one cup, and ladle 2 to 3 tablespoons of the whipped cream over the spoon so that it gently falls into the coffee. Adding the cream this way will help it float on top of the coffee instead of sinking immediately to the bottom. Repeat with the 3 other servings. Serve immediately. Serves 4