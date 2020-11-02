How to make elderberry syrup for immune system support

(Mass Appeal) – Are you looking for a natural way to boost your immune system and fight colds? Elderberry syrup has become a popular supplement but it can be expensive to buy. So, we’re going to learn how to make it ourselves.

Danielle Formaro, author of “Add THIS to Your Plate! Mastering the Essentials in Cooking, Nutrition, and Fitness” shows us how it’s done.

Important note: This recipe includes raw honey. Consult your doctor before giving any product with raw honey to a child under 1 year old.

DIY Elderberry syrup

Ingredients

3/4 cups dried organic elderberries

1 cinnamon stick

4 whole cloves

1 Tbsp fresh ginger

1 Tbsp raw honey (local if you have it)

3 Cups of Water

Directions

Add water, elderberries, cinnamon stick, gloves and ginger to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer on low for 45 minutes.

When done strain all the juice from the berries in a bowl with a colander, pushing on the berries in the strainer to get as much juice out as possible. After you strain the juice, throw away the elderberry pulp.

Next stir in the honey into the warm juice.

Store in an airtight container such as a mason jar. Let cool at room temp and then you can refrigerate for up to 2 months.

Serving:

Adult: 1 teaspoon a day

Children: Ages 5+ : 1/2 teaspoon a day

Under 5: Consult your doctor