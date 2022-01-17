(Mass Appeal) – These cold winters might have you yearning for something fresh and crunchy. If so, we have just the thing! Molly Parr, columnist and creator of the blog cheap beets is here to show us how to make fresh winter rolls with peanut sauce!

For the Rolls:

8 rice papers, but keep more around because some will rip

One bunch arugula

One Package Sprouts

One beet, roasted, cleaned and sliced thin, approximately an eighth of an inch, about the thickness of two matchsticks

One small butternut squash, cleaned, roasted and sliced thin, approximately an eighth of an inch, about the thickness of two matchsticks

One carrot, cleaned and sliced thin, approximately an eighth of an inch, about the thickness of two matchsticks

Directions:

Fill a large pan with warm water and set it on the counter. Next to that, place a large plate. Place the prepped vegetables right next to it, on another plate.

Gently place one piece of rice paper in the water, pushing it down with your fingers so that it is fully submerged. Soak for about 15 seconds, until the paper softens.

Remove the paper from the pan and lay it on the plate.

Place about ¼ cup of arugula near the bottom of the paper. Add a pinch of sprouts, then one or two pieces of each of the prepped vegetables.

Fold up the bottom of the rice paper, wrapping it around the veggies. Then fold over the sides, and roll up to the top, just as if you were rolling up a burrito.

And please don’t get frustrated if the first two or three, or even the seventh, rips. It will happen!

Peanut Butter Sauce:

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup coconut milk

2 tablespoons tamari or soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2 cloves chopped garlic

1 tablespoon grated ginger

Juice of half a lime

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and give it a taste. Maybe you’ll realize it needs more sugar. Maybe you’ll think it needs more ginger. Definitely fine-tune it to your own tastes. Also, this makes a ton of sauce. It will keep in the fridge for a few days. My suggestion is to find yourself some steamed broccoli and some noodles. Maybe brown rice. I promise you at no time will you throw your hands up in the air and shriek that you have too much peanut sauce on hand.