How to make quick pickles to preserve summer veggies

Mary Reilly, Executive Chef of Westfield State University shows us how to use our extra garden vegetables with this quick pickling technique.

Quick Pickles



Use whatever vegetables you have on hand, making sure they are cut into pieces that are about the same size. Place into a clean 1-quart jar. Toss in any aromatics like fresh herbs, garlic, coriander seed, black peppercorns, chilies or chili flakes, lemon or orange zest, etc.

Make a brine, enough to cover the vegetables.

For a 1 quart container, boil together:

1 ½ cups white or cider vinegar

1 ½ cups water

2 ½ teaspoons salt

Pour over the vegetables. Make more brine if needed. Pickles will be fine to eat in about 6 hours, but get more “pickle-ish” the longer they sit. Store in the refrigerator. They will keep for several weeks.