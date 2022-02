(Mass Appeal) – If you want to avoid sticker shock at the grocery store then good news… we’ve got some simple pantry hacks to help stretch your dollar! That’s right it’s money-saving Monday with Chef John’s pantry tips! Chef John Slattery is here to show us make your own condiments!



Mayo / Aoli

Oil

Egg

Salt

Lemon or vinegar

Honey Mustard

Whole grain

Spicy brown

Honey

Vinegar