How to make your own sprinkles

(Mass Appeal) – Sprinkles add a magical finish to any baking project – but we are going to let you in on a little secret – you can actually make them yourself! Here to show us how it’s done is Brandee Simone, owner of Many Layers Cake Shop in Northampton!

4 cups powdered sugar

3 tablespoons meringue powder

pinch of salt

5 Tbsp water

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp almond extract (optional)

Add powdered sugar, meringue powder, and a pinch of salt to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment. Whisk dry ingredients together briefly to combine. Add water, vanilla extract, and almond extract. Whip on medium-high speed for 2 minutes. Stop the mixer and scrape down the sides of the bowl. Whip again on medium-high speed for another 3 minutes. The mixture will thicken to stiff peaks. Add another teaspoon or two of water if needed to thin the mixture to piping consistency.

Divide the mixture into small bowls and color with gel food colorings. Be sure to fully incorporate coloring to achieve the desired color. Transfer to piping bags. You can fit the piping bags with small round piping tips (such as a #2 tip), or you can just snip off a tiny bit of the very end of the piping bag and use as-is.

Pipe straight lines, squiggles, dots, and other shapes onto a surface lined with parchment or waxed paper. Leave to dry for several hours or overnight. The drying time can depend on the humidity in your house, the thickness of your lines, etc. Once they are completely dry, break the lines up into small pieces with clean hands, a knife, or a bench scraper. Pour sprinkles into jars or plastic containers. Seal tightly. Can be stored for up to 3 months at room temperature.