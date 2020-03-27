How to navigate a divorce through the Coronavirus pandemic

(Mass Appeal) – Just like everything else, the impact of the coronavirus is even effecting couples in the midst of divorce proceedings. We spoke with attorney and author Gabrielle Hartley about what this means for people.

According to Hartly, it is still possible to file for divorce even though the courts are closed.

Hartly added that many attorneys are taking advantage of technology and having teleconferences with clients rather than face to face meetings. If you are stuck sharing a space with your spouse during this quarantine time, take the time to respond, rather than react, to your soon-to-be ex.