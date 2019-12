(Mass Appeal) - These rich and creamy spiked cupcakes would make a great dessert for your next holiday party. There's also an unique way to present them using a cinnamon-rimmed martini glass. Jennifer Remillard from Sassy Mamas' Delectable Cupcakes brings us the recipe.

Spiked Eggnog Cupcakes (Yields Approx. 18 Cupcakes) INGREDIENTS: Cupcakes: 2 ½ C (10.62 oz) all-purpose flour, sifted 2 TSP baking powder ¼ TSP salt 12 TBSP (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened 1 ½ C granulated sugar, sifted 2 large brown eggs 1 TSP vanilla extract 1 TSP ground cinnamon ½ TSP ground nutmeg ¾ C spiced rum ¾ C eggnog Frosting: 2 C (4 sticks) unsalted butter 7 C confectioners' sugar, sifted ¼ C spiced rum ¼ C eggnog Decorating the Cupcake: 3 TBSP Ground Cinnamon 3 TBSP Granulated Sugar 3 TBSP eggnog Martini Glasses Dashes of Ground Nutmeg Dashes of Ground Cinnamon 18 Whole Cinnamon Sticks