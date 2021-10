BOSTON (WWLP/AP) — A nor’easter that battered the Atlantic coast with hurricane-force wind gusts left more than a half-million homes and businesses without power in New England and forced the closure of bridges, ferries and schools in the region Wednesday.

Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito will join administration officials and utilities representatives to give an update about impacts from the storm and response efforts. A livestream provided from Scituate Public Safety Complex at 3 p.m.