How to spot and treat a concussion

(Mass Appeal) – Football is an incredibly popular sport, but there is an increasing awareness of the risk of injuries sustained during the game – specifically, concussions. Louise Cardellina, a physician’s assistant with American Family Care, joined us to talk about prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

According to Cardellina, a concussion is a brain injury that can result in headaches, problems with vision, nausea, dizziness and more. If you suspect you have one, you should immediately see a physician.

Cardellina added that treatment is simply avoiding things that stimulate the brain – stay away from books, TV, electronics. Proper equipment is important and Cardellina added subsequent concussions can lead to more serious problems, so prevention is important.