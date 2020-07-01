Watch Live
How to spot the deadliest type of skin cancer: melanoma

(Mass Appeal) – More than two people an hour in the US die from skin cancer, so it’s crucial to know how to spot it. Dr. Stanley Glazer, dermatologist from New England Dermatology and Laser Center, joined us to talk about the characteristics of melanoma.

According to Dr. Glazer, it’s important to note the ABCDEs of melanoma. A is for asymmetry, B is for border, C is for color, D is for diameter, and E is for evolving. In addition to self-examinations, it’s important to have a dermatologist check you for any irregularities.

Dr. Glazer said women tend to get melanomas on the the back of their calves and men on their backs.

