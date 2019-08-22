How to start a podcast, with the Forbes Library

(Mass Appeal) – Callie Sieh, from Forbes Library, showed us technology you can use to start your own podcast.

“NAME OF EVENT: Podcasting Workshop for Teens

DATES & TIMES: August 22nd, September 26th, and October 24th; 3:15-4:15 pm (the workshop runs year-round on either the third or fourth Thursday of the month)

ADDRESS: Forbes Library, 20 West St, Northampton, MA 01060

ABOUT THE EVENT: Our podcasting workshops create a space at Forbes Library for teens who want to work together or independently on sound projects with support from the library’s resources and staff. All skill levels are welcome! At their first workshop, attendees learn how to use portable audio recording equipment. After attending one workshop, patrons are eligible to check out our Audio Recording Kit and take it home for two weeks. Workshops also include help in basic audio editing, support in starting a podcast, family oral history, sound art or anything related to audio! Advance sign up is required.”

Forbes Library Young Adult and Children’s Department Phone #: (413) 587-1010

Teen Page: www.forbeslibrary.org/teens

Program url: https://forbeslibrary.libcal.com/event/4866421?hs=a