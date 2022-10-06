(MASS APPEAL) – Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated Monday, October 10th. On this day we honor the past, present and future of the Native peoples throughout the United States. There are many ways to recognize and celebrate Ingenuous Peoples and their different cultures but one local option is Nowashe Village presented by the Friends of Wood Memorial Library & Museum. Joining me today is Carolyn Venne, Executive Director of Nowashe Village, to give us all the details.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day at Nowashe Village

Monday, October 10th from 11:00 am until 4:00 pm located behind the Wood Memorial Library & Museum in South Windsor, CT. Admission is FREE.

You can find out more information at nowashe.org

Wood Memorial Library & Museum

The Wood Memorial Library & Museum offers a variety of programs, exhibits and events throughout the year. One exhibit that will be on display from October 8th through November 5th is the Portraits in RED, a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Project by artist Nayana La Fond.