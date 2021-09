(Mass Appeal) – It’s hard to hear, but Cancer is actually the second most common cause of death among children ages 1 to 14 in the U.S. Jill Monson of the American Cancer Society is with us for Childhood Cancer Awareness month and to share the details of a new fundraising effort.

To make a donation toward this important cause, please click here:

https://tinyurl.com/GoldTogetherTeamNewEngland