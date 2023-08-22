(MASS APPEAL) – Hyundai Hope on Wheels is celebrating it’s 25th year of helping children fight cancer. Since 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has worked tirelessly to support the families, researchers, doctors and children impacted by childhood cancer. Joining me now is Gary Rome, President & CEO of Gary Rome Hyundai, as well as the Eastern Region Board Member for Hyundai Hope on Wheels to talk about what you can expect from this milestone anniversary.

Hyundai Hope on Wheels

Since 1998, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has worked tirelessly to support the families, researchers, doctors and children impacted by childhood cancer. To honor their 25th anniversary, Hyundai Hope On Wheels is awarding a record $25 million in 2023.

That will bring their lifetime total to $225 million to advance 1,300 research studies at over 175 medical institutions.

$20 is donated for every new Hyundai sold at each dealership in the US and then Hyundai matches that donation. Many people don’t realize that their purchase of a new Hyundai helps kids with cancer. Last year, the Gary Rome Hyundai dealership donated over $26,000 to Hope on Wheels from new vehicle sales.

Visit HyundaiHopeonWheels.org for more information on how you can help their mission.

To learn more about how Gary Rome Hyundai gives back to the community visit garyromehyundai.com

