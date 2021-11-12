Hyundai Salute to Heroes winner announced!

(Mass Appeal) – On October 3rd, Hyundai and the Western Massachusetts Hyundai Dealers launched their 2021 Salute to Heroes Promotional Campaign.

The purpose of this campaign was to recognize a local resident who goes above and beyond by giving back to their community, and reward them with a brand new 2022 Hyundai Tuscon.

After receiving more than 500 nominations, a winner has been selected. We are happy to announce that Kristen Biancuzzo, an E-L-A teacher at Westfield High School, was chosen as the winner after being nominated by her colleague, Jennafer Gauthier.

As you can see in the video above, there was a crowd of Kristen’s colleagues and students there as Gary Rome, Carla Cosenzi and Brian Houser presented her with brand new car!

She takes pride in her job as a teacher, but her work extends well beyond the standard curriculum. For Kristen, it’s about making her students better human beings. This recognition definitely came as a well-deserved, and well-timed surprise.

