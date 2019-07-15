I love horses day at the Therapeutic Equestrian Center

Monday, July 15 is “I love horses day” and we celebrated by visiting the Therapeutic Equestrian Center in Holyoke.

Executive Director Gerry Page joined us and showed how to care and groom a horse’s coat and mane.

Then we entered the riding barn and spoke about the work the Therapeutic Equestrian Center does helping people with special needs, including children and veterans. The classes that TEC runs are designed to help with strength, balance, socialization, confidence, and more.

For additional information on the Therapeutic Equestrian Center, visit www.equestriantherapy.org.

